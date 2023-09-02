Suburban man accused of running over relative's cat and leaving the remains a dumpster

article

A suburban man is accused of felony animal torture and felony aggravated cruelty to animals.

Batavia Police said the case began on August 4, when officers were asked to visit a business on West Wilson street to investigate why a dead cat ended up in a dumpster.

The business owner reviewed surveillance video, which showed someone running over the cat several times, then putting the cat's body into the dumper on Thursday, August 3 at 11:45 p.m.

The cat had a microchip, and Batavia police say the alleged killer, Brennan K. Loeffler, 36, is a relative of the cat's owner.

Loeffler turned himself into Batavia Police on Saturday and was taken to the Kane County Jail.