Suburban man arrested for fatal shooting of 3-year-old in road rage incident: police

A suburban man is behind bars for fatally shooting a 3-year-old boy during a road rage incident in September 2022, according to Chicago police.

Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti announced Govanni Hernandez's arrest during a press conference on Thursday.

Hernandez, 32, is charged with the following:

One felony count of first-degree murder

One felony count of attempted first-degree murder

One felony count of murder - strong probability death/injure

He was arrested Wednesday in the 6300 block of W. 26th Street in Berwyn after being identified as the suspect in the deadly shooting, police said.

"The detectives combed through evidence, followed leads and never gave up on this case," Ursitti said.

Police gathered witness interviews, phone records, search warrants and more before they were able to identify Hernandez.

Ursitti said homicide investigations are difficult, but even more so when they involve children.

"Every investigation involving the loss of life is difficult but it's even more emotionally taxing when it involves a child. We never forgot Mateo or his family," Ursitti added.

The victim, 3-year-old Mateo Zastro, was riding in an SUV with his mom and three siblings around 8:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in the 4400 block of West Marquette Road when the shooting occurred.

A male passenger, identified as Hernandez, was in the back of a red vehicle, believed to be a Dodge Charger or a Ford Mustang, when he pulled a gun and fired shots into the SUV, striking Mateo in the head, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

Mateo Zastro | Legal Help Firm

Mateo was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died nearly eight hours later.

Further investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from a "road-rage incident" involving Mateo's mother and another driver that began on Cicero Avenue, the Sun-Times reports.

Hernandez is expected to appear in court Friday for a detention hearing.