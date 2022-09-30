Boy, 4, shot in the head in West Lawn

A four-year-old boy was shot in the head Friday night in West Lawn.

At about 8:38 p.m., a woman was traveling northbound in her 2012 white SUV in the 4400 block of West Marquette, when a male occupant in a red sedan fired shots, police said.

The woman's four-year-old son was shot in the head, and transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

There were three children in the SUV, and no other injuries were reported, police said.

No one is in custody.

Police believe the offender's vehicle is a red Charger or Mustang.