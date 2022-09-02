5-year-old boy shot last week in Rogers Park dies from injuries

A 5-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood on Sunday.

Devin McGregor was in the hospital in critical condition this week following the shooting. Community activist Andrew Homes confirmed Friday morning that the boy died from his injuries.

He died around 8:05 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Chicago police said the boy was in a car in the 7600 block of North Paulina Street around 5 p.m.; he was being buckled into a car seat by his mother when someone in a black sedan opened fire.

McGregor's father was also shot in the hand and shoulder. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

The boy's grandfather spoke out about the shooting earlier this week.

"All these kids want to do is go to school and play and they can’t even do that," Tervalon Sargent said. "Then that’s messed up. They can’t even do that and it just keeps happening. It just keeps happening. We got to do something. We got to do something. We got to do something."

Sargent said his grandson had just started kindergarten at Willard Elementary School in Evanston.

No one is in custody at this time.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.