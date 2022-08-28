Six-year-old boy shot in head in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, hospitalized in critical condition

A little boy was hospitalized in critical condition on Sunday after he was shot in the head in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said the boy, 6, was in a car on North Paulina near Howard around 5 p.m. when someone in another car opened fire.

A 25-year-old man in the same car as the child was shot in the hand and shoulder. He is hospitalized in good condition.

Chicago police said the suspect or suspects were in a black Hyundai. No one is in custody.