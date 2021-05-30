Suburban man charged after allegedly fatally striking woman with vehicle
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old Matteson man has been charged after allegedly fatally striking a woman with his vehicle on Friday.
Jamaal Huffman faces one felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle.
Jamaal Huffman, 26 (CPD)
Police say Huffman was arrested on Friday at about 5:29 p.m. Authorities say he was positively identified as the person who fatally struck a 55-year-old woman in the 300 block of South Wabash.
Huffman was placed in custody and charged accordingly.
No additional information was made available by Chicago police