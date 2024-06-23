Flossmoor man charged after assaulting Kim Foxx near her home: court records

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx was allegedly assaulted over the weekend.

William Swetz, 34, of Flossmoor, is charged with two felonies: aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and aggravated battery in a public place, according to court records obtained Sunday.

Sources said Foxx was walking near her home in Flossmoor when Swetz hurled an expletive at her and nearly ran her over with his truck.

Foxx allegedly gave him a hand gesture and that's when he backed his truck up and hit her in the face with a large drink, court records state.

Swetz was arrested Saturday and has since been released.

He's been ordered to have no contact with Foxx and is due back in court on Tuesday.

Foxx did not suffer any injuries.