Suburban man charged in fatal DUI crash in Buffalo Grove

article

A man from Hoffman Estates turned himself in after he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian with his car while under the influence of cannabis in Buffalo Grove last spring.

Shalmil Naftaliev, 33, was charged with a DUI for having over the legal limit of cannabis in his system at the time of the crash which resulted in the death of 81-year-old Alex Gorn of Buffalo Grove.

These charges come following a six-month investigation.

On Saturday, April 8, 2023, Buffalo Grove Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian. A man was struck by a vehicle on Buffalo Grove Road, north of Golf View Terrace at approximately 7:48 p.m.

Officers found Gorn, and he was transported to Northwest Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Naftaliev remained on scene and reported no injuries.

He turned himself in on Oct. 4 and appeared in court the following day.

Naftaliev was released. His next court date was scheduled for Nov. 3.