Suburban man charged in string of assaults across Chicago, police say

The Brief Derek Rucker, 37, faces six felony battery charges tied to attacks across Chicago and Evanston. He was arrested Thursday near East Grand Avenue after allegedly hitting a woman on North State Street. Rucker is linked to four other incidents and due in court Friday, Oct. 10.



A suburban Chicago man accused of attacking women, a transit worker and even a police officer is now behind bars, Chicago police said.

What we know:

Derek Rucker, 37, of Blue Island, faces three felony counts of aggravated battery to a transit employee or passenger, two felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place, and one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer.

Police said Rucker was arrested just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the 0–100 block of East Grand Avenue. He was identified as the suspect who, less than an hour earlier, allegedly struck a 44-year-old woman in the face in the 500 block of North State Street.

Derek Rucker, 37, faces six felony battery charges tied to attacks across Chicago and Evanston. (Chicago PD )

Rucker was also charged in connection with several other incidents, police said:

Oct. 8: 4600 block of North Broadway — 40-year-old female victim

Sept. 30: 1200 block of West Loyola Avenue — 23-year-old female victim

Sept. 30: 300 block of Ridge Avenue in Evanston — on-duty police officer

Sept. 21: 900 block of West Belmont Avenue — 27-year-old female victim

What's next:

Rucker was taken into custody and charged accordingly. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday, Oct. 10, for a detention hearing.