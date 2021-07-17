Suburban man charged with accidentally shooting guest in the head

article

A St. Charles, Illinois, man is charged with shooting a guest in the head, apparently on accident.

St. Charles police said that on July 15, Jacob W. Kreuger, 22, was at home with a 20-year-old guest. They were handing a 9mm handgun when Kreuger pulled the trigger, police said.

The guest was shot in the head and was hospitalized in serious condition.

Police said they found more guns and suspected cannabis in the home.

The Kane County State's Attorney said that Kreuger is charged with felony armed violence, manufacturing or delivering cannabis, and reckless conduct.

