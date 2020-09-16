Suburban man charged with sexually assaulting minor

A 26-year-old man is accused of driving to Kane County and sexually assaulting a minor.

Eduardo Castillo-Vivaldo, of St. Charles, is charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual assault and four felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said.

Castillo-Vivaldo allegedly contacted the person through social media and, despite being told he was talking to a minor, continued to contact them, prosecutors said.

He drove to the person’s home in Kane County and allegedly sexually assaulted the minor by force, ignoring their pleas to stop, prosecutors said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and Castillo-Vivaldo surrendered to authorities Tuesday, the state’s attorney’s office said.

He is being held at the Kane County Jail on $100,000 bail and is expected to appear in court Friday.