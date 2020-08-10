Suburban man convicted of threatening to kill FBI officer

A federal jury has convicted a suburban man of threatening on social media to kill an FBI task force officer.

Robert Haas, 40, of Ottawa, allegedly threatened the officer in 2019 after the officer questioned him on another threat he allegedly made on a social media site, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago.

“I’m not afraid to walk out my door in the morning,” he allegedly wrote in a text to the officer. “You should be however considering you support Jewish terrorism and your anti-American [expletive] is going to get you killed.”

In addition to threats against the officer, Hass allegedly threatened someone else on a social media site.

“I don’t care if it’s a cop, prosecutor, judge, politician or elite,” he allegedly wrote. “You try to stop me from telling the truth I will cut every throat in your home. Try me!”

Hass was found guilty Thursday of five counts of threatening to assault or murder a federal official and eight counts of sending threats across state lines.

Each count of threatening a federal official is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison, while the maximum sentence for each of the other threat counts is five years.