Suburban man injured in Bishop Ford Expressway shooting

A suburban man was injured in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Expressway in Chicago on Sunday night.

The shooting happened at 8:40 pm. on I-94 northbound at 103rd Street.

The victim was a 33-year-old man from La Grange. He was hospitalized with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Illinois State Police said that the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle heading north on I-94. The shooting remains under investigation.

Expressway shootings are a common occurrence in the Chicago area, with more than 150 reported as of August.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS