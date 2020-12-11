Suburban man pleads guilty to drug-induced homicide

A 27-year-old man pleaded guilty to a drug-related homicide last Friday.

Antwon Hawkins, of suburban Carpentersville, was charged with drug-induced homicide for the Feb. 13 death of a 26-year-old man, according to a statement from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s office.

The 26-year-old had contacted Hawkins to obtain drugs and on Feb. 13 he was found unresponsive in his home and died of an overdose, the McHenry State’s Attorney’s office said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The investigation revealed that Hawkins had driven to the 26-year-old home to deliver heroin at least two different times, including the day the man died, the McHenry State’s Attorney’s office said.