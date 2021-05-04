Suburban man shot, carjacked while selling vehicle to buyers over Facebook Marketplace

A man was shot and carjacked in the Chicago suburbs Tuesday while trying to sell his vehicle to buyers he met online.

A 41-year-old man from south suburban Richton Park listed his 2013 dark gray Charger on Facebook Marketplace. He got a hit from someone interested in buying the car for $6,000. He went to meet up with them around 5 p.m.

He met up with the male and female at the Walmart in Country Club Hills. The seller decided to give them a test drive. They ended up five miles away in Matteson near a KinderCare on Vollmer and Central. The male suspect then told the victim to get out of the car and fired at him four times.

The wounded man ran for his life and went inside the KinderCare. He was wounded in the buttocks and arm.

"The victim was selling this car to unknown people on Facebook Marketplace, got into the car with them for a test drive and they ended up shooting him and carjacking him," said Matteson Police Chief Michael Jones.

Children were still inside the daycare, but the learning center declined to comment any further.

Blood was still on the sidewalk of the daycare leading up to the front door.

Chief Jones is now giving the following warning to anyone buying or selling items online.

"Go to the police department. A lot of the police departments in the south suburbs are designated as internet safe purchasing areas," he said.

The victim will survive his injuries.

The female suspect was described as having long black hair in braids with a short, skinny build, police said. The male had black hair in an afro and also had a short, skinny build.

The Charger is dark gray and has a large dent on its left side and black spray-painted rims. It has Missouri dealer plates W468-AN.