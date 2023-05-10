Suburban man shot to death in Aurora

A 36-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the Chicago suburbs Monday morning, according to Aurora police.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Candleberry Lane for a report of multiple shots fired and a person shot.

The victim, Isaiah Ayala, of Aurora, was found inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

Ayala was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Aurora police.

The investigation into the homicide remains an active.

Anyone with information can call Aurora Police’s Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500. Or call the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or visit www.p3tips.com/135 to report information regarding the incident anonymously.