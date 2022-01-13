Suburban nurse charged with tampering with morphine prescribed to patients

A Chicago-area nurse was charged Thursday with tampering with the medications of two patients, according to a new federal indictment.

Sarah Diamond, 29, was charged with two counts of tampering with a consumer product after allegedly diluting liquid morphine given to two patients in August 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois.

"Patients deserve to have confidence that they are receiving the legitimately prescribed medication and not a diluted substance," said John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. "Health care practitioners who illicitly tamper with prescription drugs will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The indictment alleges Diamond, who was employed as Assistant Director of Nursing at a local medical rehab center, exhibited "reckless disregard" and "extreme difference" for her patients.

