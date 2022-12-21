Suburban police handing out turkeys instead of tickets

One suburb is hoping to pass along holiday cheer during traffic stops.

Police officers were driving around Shorewood Wednesday with trucks full of frozen turkeys to pass out to some who break the rules.

A retired colonel from the Air Force, who lives in Shorewood, wanted to give back and donated 17 turkeys and 17 $25 gift cards to the police department.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

So, on Wednesday, if drivers got pulled over for things like no turn signal, distracted driving or speeding (within reason), they did not get a ticket, which would've cost them $164. Instead, they received a holiday dinner.

"So many times when we deal with the public, it's not good for them, they are having the worst day of their life. It could be a car accident or something worse, so this is something nice and hopefully give them a different opinion of us and give them some cheer for the holiday," said Chief Phillip Arnold.

Three people were pulled over in less than an hour.

All were so gracious to not be getting a ticket, and also for the kindness that was shared.