Suburban police looking for suspects after attack at spa

Niles police are looking for a man who attacked a spa employee after he and a woman walked out without paying.

Police say that on the night of March 29, the man and woman walked out of King Spa, 809 Civic Drive, without paying.

When an employee went after them to demand payment, the man pushed the employee to the ground. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspects took off in a white sedan.

Niles Police said that anyone with information should call Detective Patrick Hoffmann at (847) 588-6574.