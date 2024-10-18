Suburban police release photos of potential suspect wanted in road rage stabbing

Suburban police released photos this week of a potential suspect believed to be involved in the stabbing of a bicyclist.

The incident happened on Oct. 11 at 12:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Miner Street.

When police arrived, they found the driver, a 53-year-old Skokie man, standing in the road with multiple stab wounds in his left arm. Officers performed life-saving measures on the man before he was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

An investigation revealed that the man had been driving westbound on Miner Street when he encountered the bicyclist, described as a man between 30 and 40 years old.

An argument broke out when the bicyclist pulled alongside the driver’s vehicle. Police said the bicyclist began punching the driver through an open window. The driver attempted to defend himself, but the situation escalated when the bicyclist pulled a knife and stabbed him several times.

The bicyclist, who was wearing a gray tank top, khaki shorts and a backpack, fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this crime is urged to contact Des Plaines PD at 847-391-5400. The investigation is ongoing.