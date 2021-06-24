Suburban police searching for suspect after man shot in Beach Park

Police are searching for a suspect after gunfire rang out early Thursday morning in suburban Beach Park.

About 2:30 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 10100 block of West Waldo Avenue and found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Lake County officers say the suspect approached the man while he was sitting in a car in front of his home, fired several shots at the vehicle, and then fled the scene.

An ambulance transported the victim to an area hospital. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

A description of the suspect was not immediately provided.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 847-377-4000 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222.