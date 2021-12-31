Expand / Collapse search

Suburban principal to walk 24 hours straight, raising scholarship money for students

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
Published 
Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN - A suburban principal is walking an extra mile in an effort to raise scholarship money. 

Oak Lawn's Harold L. Richards High School Principal, Dr. Mike Jacobson, is taking part in a 24-hour walk-a-thon yet again, in an attempt to raise $30,000 in college scholarships for Richards' students.

The event will take place at 8 a.m. on New Year's Day, in the school's preforming arts center.

Jacobson completed the walk last year, raising more than $20,000. School representatives said Jacobson had lost all of his toenails completing the walk in the past, and questioned if he'd do it again, adding, "The man has a heart."

Staff and students signed up to walk or run an hour at a time with Jacobson, so he never runs alone. Treadmills will be set apart for those who signed up. 

To donate to the walk, visit this link.