Suburban resident renews safety plea after serious rollover crash

The Brief Longtime Barrington resident Ken Rusin is renewing calls for safety improvements at the intersection of Dundee and Barrington roads after a dump truck rollover left a driver seriously injured last week. Rusin, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, says he’s warned the village for years about speeding, red-light running and frequent crashes, calling the intersection "like the Indy 500." The Village of Barrington says the intersection handles about 28,000 vehicles daily and is already part of its targeted enforcement program; it falls under Barrington’s jurisdiction, not Inverness.



One week after a truck driver was seriously injured in a rollover crash in northwest suburban Barrington, a concerned resident is renewing calls for safety improvements at a busy intersection.

What we know:

A resident whose subdivision borders Dundee and Barrington roads said he has been warning officials about the dangers of the intersection for nearly three years.

Ken Rusin, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than two decades, said he’s fed up with speeding cars, red-light runners and frequent crashes at the intersection.

Since 2022, Rusin has sent numerous emails to the village urging changes.

Last Wednesday, a dump truck and SUV collided, causing the truck to overturn. SkyFOX video showed the cab smashed into the ground.

The truck driver had to be extracted and flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

Rusin said the crash could have been much worse and fears someone will be killed if safety measures aren’t added.

With only one east-west crosswalk on Barrington Road, Rusin also worries about pedestrians and children walking to and from school on busy mornings. He described the intersection as resembling "the Indy 500."

A spokesperson for the Village of Barrington said in a statement:

"The intersection of these two state roadways handles approximately 28,000 vehicles daily and has been a permanent location within the Village of Barrington's Selective Targeted Enforcement Program for several years due to its high traffic volume."

What's next:

The intersection borders the Village of Inverness, but a spokesperson there said it falls under Barrington’s jurisdiction.