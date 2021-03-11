Suburban school district cancels classes after 125 teachers, staff call off from vaccine side effects

A suburban school district was forced to shut down on Thursday because 125 staff and teachers had side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Teachers and staff at the Kaneland district were able to get their vaccine shots this week.

Early Wednesday morning, the district made the decision to pull the plug on school for Kaneland’s 4,200 students Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Starting Tuesday, about 600 teachers and support staff began receiving their second shot of the Moderna vaccine, and 125 of them called in sick with reactions like headaches, fever and achy joints.

The district says they didn’t have enough substitutes to open doors.

It is unknown if school will be open or closed tomorrow. Some other districts have closed preventatively the week that they’re giving vaccine shots, knowing that this could possibly happen.

