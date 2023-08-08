Suburban school districts discuss safety measures after Willowbrook mass shooting

School districts in the southwestern suburbs are preparing for a new school year with safety in mind.

Administrators and counselors from Hindsdale, Willowbrook and Burr Ridge met with families in a virtual town hall Tuesday night.

The discussion follows a mass shooting in Willowbrook in June that killed one and injured 20 others.

The districts walked parents through their current safety measures and invited a counselor from UCLA to address concerns like this one raised by a teacher.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"Another common theme is that students are really nervous about being in crowds. They're scared to go to places with a lot of crowds and some of them are not comfortable doing some summer events they used to do. For the most part. I'm hearing from students that they do feel comfortable coming back to their school," the teacher said.

The UCLA counselor recommended a book for kids dealing with fear called Once I was Very, Very Scared.

A recording of the meeting is available on the Hinsdale District 86 website.