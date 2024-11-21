Expand / Collapse search

North Chicago man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Vernon Hills shopping center

By Cody King
Published  November 21, 2024 8:15pm CST
Vernon Hills
FOX 32 Chicago

VERNON HILLS, Ill. - A North Chicago man was arrested after allegedly shooting another man at a shopping center in suburban Vernon Hills on Thursday night.

The shooting happened at 6:48 p.m. at the Hawthorn Hills Square Shopping Center, 700 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The victim was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and was listed in crucial condition.

Jhonattan Garcia-Nava, 36, was arrested in connection with the shooting at a home in Waukegan. He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, Vernon Hills police said.

When officers initially responded to the scene, they urged residents to avoid the area. By 8:40 p.m., police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Police have not released details about what led to the shooting.

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Vernon Hills Police Department.