North Chicago man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Vernon Hills shopping center

The Brief A man was hospitalized after being shot Thursday night at Hawthorn Hills Square Shopping Center in Vernon Hills. Police have charged a 36-year-old man with first-degree attempted murder in the shooting. Authorities initially urged residents to avoid the area but later confirmed there was no ongoing threat to the public.



A North Chicago man was arrested after allegedly shooting another man at a shopping center in suburban Vernon Hills on Thursday night.

The shooting happened at 6:48 p.m. at the Hawthorn Hills Square Shopping Center, 700 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The victim was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and was listed in crucial condition.

Jhonattan Garcia-Nava, 36, was arrested in connection with the shooting at a home in Waukegan. He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, Vernon Hills police said.

When officers initially responded to the scene, they urged residents to avoid the area. By 8:40 p.m., police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Police have not released details about what led to the shooting.