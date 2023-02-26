Suburban students participate in unique program to experience sports from a disabled perspective

Southwest suburban students are participating in a unique program that allows them to step into the shoes of the disabled.

For the past few weeks, K-12 students have had their physical education classes taken over by the Lincolnway Special Recreation Association in New Lenox and the Northern Will County Special Recreation Association in Romeoville.

The two non-profits host sporting events, through local park districts, for children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Students in Will County District 92 have had the opportunity to play wheelchair basketball, sit volleyball and a game called goalball, where a blindfold is worn and the objective is to get a ball filled with bells across the opponents' goal line.

"You would just be amazed how they are having so much fun learning and seeing and being a part of this interaction," said Oak Prairie Junior High PE teacher Chris Coopman, who worked to bring the program to the district.

"With wheelchair basketball, some of the kids actually at the K1 level went home and asked their parents, ‘Can we buy a wheelchair?’ which is not the intention, but again had the opportunity to interact with their fellow students," Coopman said.

To cap off the program, the school district is hosting a charity wheelchair basketball game Tuesday, February 28 at 6pm at Oak Prairie Junior High. Proceeds will benefit athletes with disabilities who participate in special recreation association activities.