Suburban teacher accused of having relationship with student, convincing her to get abortion years ago

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Elmhurst
The lawsuit claims the teacher convinced the teenage student to get an abortion after she became pregnant with his child.

ELMHURST, Ill. - A teacher at Riverside-Brookfield High School is on paid leave after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student more than a decade ago.

The alleged relationship happened while he was a basketball coach at Elmwood Park High School.

The lawsuit claims he convinced the teenage student to get an abortion after she became pregnant with his child.

He was placed on leave back in July.