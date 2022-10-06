Suburban teacher accused of having relationship with student, convincing her to get abortion years ago
ELMHURST, Ill. - A teacher at Riverside-Brookfield High School is on paid leave after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student more than a decade ago.
The alleged relationship happened while he was a basketball coach at Elmwood Park High School.
The lawsuit claims he convinced the teenage student to get an abortion after she became pregnant with his child.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
He was placed on leave back in July.