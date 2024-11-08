Suburban teacher's aide charged with battery after slamming, dragging student: police

The Brief A teacher's aide at Marya Yates Elementary School faces battery charges after allegedly grabbing a 10-year-old student, slamming him to the ground, and dragging him into a classroom. Security footage reviewed by police and school officials reportedly corroborates the student's account of the incident. The teacher's aide was arrested, and while the student reported no injuries, the investigation is ongoing.



A suburban elementary school teacher’s aide has been charged with battery after allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old student by throwing him to the ground and dragging him into a classroom.

The incident happened Friday afternoon at Marya Yates Elementary School, shortly before the end of the school day.

The victim, a 10-year-old student, was running in the hallway when a 26-year-old teacher's aide allegedly grabbed him and "slammed him to the ground," according to Matteson police.

Police said the aide then dragged the student 20 feet into a classroom and left him partially in the doorway. She allegedly used her foot to "forcefully nudge" him fully inside and attempted to close the door.

The child reported the incident to school officials, leading to an immediate investigation by police and school staff.

Authorities reviewed security footage, which they said corroborated the child's account.

The teacher's aide was arrested and faces charges of battery and endangering the life and health of a child.

Police said the child reported no injuries. The investigation is ongoing.