Suburban traffic stop leads to weapons charge against local man, sheriff says

A Sauk Village man has been charged after Cook County sheriff’s police said they found a gun and ammo during a traffic stop last week in Chicago Heights.

What we know:

Sheriff’s police said they stopped a black Buick around 10:25 p.m. on Sept. 22 near the 1400 block of Center Avenue for expired tags.

Officers told the driver, 29-year-old Byron Hudson, and his passenger that the car would be towed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Byron Hudson | CCSO

Before the tow, deputies searched the car and said they found a backpack with a firearm, a loaded magazine, two additional magazines and ammunition. Hudson did not have a valid FOID card, authorities said.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

What's next:

Hudson was ordered released following his first appearance at the Markham Courthouse on Sept. 23.