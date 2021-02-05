Suburban woman charged after newborn baby was found inside a tied garbage bag

article

A Morton Grove woman was arrested and charged on Thursday with attempted first degree murder and child abandonment after a newborn baby was found abandoned last month.

Glenview police say an investigation revealed that Verna Tolentino, 40, was transported to Glenbrook Hospital from Glenview Terrace Nursing Home, where she is an employee, for abdominal pain on Jan. 11.

Witnesses said Tolentino locked herself inside a bathroom prior to requesting an ambulance.

Several hours later, cleaning staff at the nursing home found a baby boy inside a tied garbage bag inside the garbage can located in the bathroom Tolentino used prior to being transported to the hospital.

It was determined that Tolentino was postpartum after the baby was found.

The baby is still hospitalized and in stable condition.

Tolentino's bond hearing was scheduled for Friday.

Save Abandoned Babies Foundation has a 24-hour hotline, 888-510-BABY (2229), for confidential help.