Subway employee shot, critically wounded during attempted robbery in Hermosa

A Subway worker was shot several times and critically wounded during an attempted robbery Wednesday morning in the Hermosa neighborhood.

A gunman entered the restaurant around 3 a.m. and demanded money from the 23-year-old clerk at the register of the restaurant in the 4700 block of West Fullerton Avenue, police said.

The employee did not comply and was shot multiple times on the hand and back, police said.

The gunman ran away, and the Subway employee was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.