Sueños Festival delayed due to severe weather

Sueños Music Festival was delayed Sunday due to potential severe weather in the Chicago area.

The two-day, sold-out event at Grant Park kicked off Saturday with Reggae and Latin performers.

The festival's official X account posted around 8 a.m. that Sunday's festivities were delayed until further notice.

Festival-goers were asked to hold off on heading to Grant Park until a start time was decided.

Peso Pluma was set to headline Sunday's event. Delilah was scheduled to perform first, at noon on Sunday.

This is the festival's third year and 130,000 people were in attendance on Saturday alone.

