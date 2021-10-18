Sugar Skull City: Aurora celebrating Day of the Dead

The city of Aurora is going by a different name these days: the Sugar Skull City.

For the second year, the downtown area is transforming in honor of Day of the Dead.

"So this year for three weeks were honoring the Day of the Dead celebration. It's a beloved Mexican celebration. We always celebrate Day of the Dead. Jose Torres, one of our great local residents, started the tradition of celebrating in downtown Aurora in 2012. So we've really just expanded his vision. We've turned downtown into Sugar Skull City, which is a large celebration. And this year it involves over 30 participating businesses," said Marissa Amoni of Aurora Downtown.

You can learn more about the celebrations at Auroradowntown.org.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP