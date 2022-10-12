Sugar Skull City returns to downtown Aurora

If you head through downtown Aurora next week, it may look a little different.

The city is transforming into a Sugar Skull City in honor of Day of the Dead.

It will run for three weeks starting this Sunday and running until Nov. 6.

Day of the Dead — or Dia de Los Muertos — is a Mexican holiday celebrated Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

It is a time when family and friends honor and remember loved ones who have passed away.

