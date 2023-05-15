Summer construction season brings more traffic delays to Chicago

As summer approaches, construction projects are in full swing across Chicago, leading to increased traffic delays for commuters.

Here are two important construction updates you need to be aware of:

Kennedy Expressway:

The next stage of construction on the Kennedy Expressway has begun, and commuters on the inbound side should brace for significant traffic delays.

Bridge work at Diversey Avenue requires the closure of the reversible express lanes exit at Diversey Avenue for a duration of eight weeks. During this period, the express lanes will remain open in the inbound direction, but drivers will not be able to exit until Ohio Street.

The completion date for the inbound work on the Kennedy Expressway is set for later this fall.

Resurfacing Project on Southbound Lake Shore Drive:

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will undergo resurfacing between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road.

Within thirty minutes on Monday night, the road will be reduced to one lane, and the southbound entrance ramp at Lawrence Avenue, as well as the entrance and exit ramps at Wilson, Montrose, and Irving Park Road, will be closed.

Starting at 7 p.m., all lanes of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed in the designated area, and traffic will be diverted to Marine Drive. All lanes are expected to reopen on Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.

During the morning and afternoon rush periods, all lanes will be accessible to traffic. The resurfacing work is projected to be completed by mid-June.

With these ongoing construction projects, motorists should anticipate additional travel time and plan alternate routes if possible.