Summer hate crime spree hits Chicago's South Side, police say

Chicago police are investigating a series of hate crime-related incidents reported this summer in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The incidents occurred between June 23 and Aug. 25, according to police:

June 23, 2:41 p.m. — 5100 block of South University Avenue

June 24, 1-2 a.m. — 1300 block of East 53rd Street

June 24, 10:07 p.m. — 1300 block of East 54th Street

June 29, 8:57 p.m. — 1200 block of East 53rd Street

June 30, 11:25 a.m. — 1500 block of East 55th Street

July 22, 9:52 a.m. — 1600 block of East 55th Street

July 22, 11 a.m. — 5000 block of South Greenwood Avenue

Aug. 25, 2:20 p.m. — 1300 block of East 53rd Street

Police said the suspect or suspects placed stickers and graffiti with antisemitic phrases on property, including mailboxes, stop signs, lockers and emergency bells.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details about the incidents or suspects, including how many people may be involved.

What you can do:

Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to keep property well lit and to report suspicious activity to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number P25-1-073C.