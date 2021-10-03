Expand / Collapse search

Sunday forecast: Cloudy, scattered showers throughout Chicagoland

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Weather
Sunday morning forecast for Chicagoland on Oct. 3

Mark Strehl has your weather update!

CHICAGO - Meteorologist Mark Strehl says to expect a rainy Bears Sunday.

The high temp for Sunday is expected to be around 75 degrees.

We're not going to see much, if any, sunshine throughout the day.

Fog, mist, a lot of clouds and some scattered showers are to be expected north of I-80 throughout the morning.

Scattered showers are expected to continue throughout the night into Monday.

The sun is expected to make an appearance Monday, with a high of 70 degrees.