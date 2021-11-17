Supply chain issues causing shortage of trees, holiday decorations

Many are starting to think about trimming their holiday trees, and that may be a little trickier this year.

Carolanne Joseph is getting a jump on putting her holiday decorations up.

She recently moved into a new place, and her list is long.

"I ordered one tree online, and then I came out to see the others, and I was able to find two more here, and then some little ones," said Joseph.

While Carolanne may have hit the holiday jackpot at a Lake Barrington store, she didn't have the same luck at a few others spots.

"I've been to some places that say they don't even know if they'll get, like, their ornaments and things like this," said Joseph.

Laurie Kane owns Tree Time Christmas Creations.

"This year, we're really recommending people pre-order their tree this year because there won't be much time between us getting the tree and Christmas," said Kane.

Even with all the holiday magic that fills her store, Kane says they were not immune to supply chain issues.

"Some of our trees use a small chip in the lighting – the chips that you've heard about that are delaying cars – so some of the trees took a little bit longer to produce, and then once they were produced, the ships were full," said Kane.

Jeanette Gallagher and her 3-year-old grand-daughter, Ariana, are also on the hunt for the perfect holiday decorations.

She needs to buy a new ornament for each of her seven grandchildren.

Just like Carolanne, Jeanette is having better luck shopping at a Downers Grove store than some other locations.

Joe Wannemaker and his sister Jennifer own Wannemaker's Home and Garden.

Their advice to holiday shoppers for everything from lights and ornaments to wreaths and trees is, "If you see it, and it's there, and you like it, get it."

"Things are going out quickly. We've already sold out of a couple trees here on the artificial side, and you cant reorder them now. It's too late," said Wannemaker.

Wannemaker says prices for both real and artificial trees are up $50 to $100 because of transportation costs.

"In order to get product this year, you had to pay a little bit more to get it here on time," said Wannamaker.

This year, he expects to receive only about 75 percent of the real trees he orders every year.

So if you find yourself looking for another way to get a real tree, there is one more option to check out.

Robert Richardson owns a Christmas tree farm in Spring Grove and is the president of the Illinois Christmas Tree Association.

"There seems to be a growing demand for live trees. As a grower, we're trying to meet that demand," said Richardson. "It takes awhile to grow a Christmas tree."

Most of us want the the coveted Fraser Fir when buying a real tree, but Richardson says you do have other options that will look just as good — like the Douglas Fir.

"There are trees out there. You're just going to have to look a little bit more. Be open minded about what type of tree you might want," said Richardson.

Wannemaker says if you want a natural tree the key is to give your tree a fresh cut, and keep it outside in the shade until just before you put it up.