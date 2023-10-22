Support for Israel rally planned in downtown Chicago relocated after alleged threats of violence

A rally in support of Israel that was scheduled to occur outside the Dirksen Federal Building Sunday had to be moved after allegedly receiving threats from a pro-Hamas group.

Jewish leaders and community members ended up gathering at Foster Beach, where they prayed for peace and honored the victims killed in the ongoing conflict.

This comes two weeks after the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas.

More than 4,600 people have been killed in Gaza since. President Joe Biden continues to condemn the attack from Hamas.

Jewish leaders said antagonizers sent threats on social media in response to the planned rally.

Additionally, organizers said certain groups took flyers promoting the rally and wrote threats on those, saying they would cause violence at the event.