Supporters, opponents debate Illinois ‘fair tax’

An online forum featured two foes of changing Illinois's current flat income tax and two supporters of imposing a higher rate on higher earners. The tax rate now is 4.95 percent on everyone.



“4.95 percent on $1.5 billion is not the same as 4.95 percent on $20,000. And that is what the crux of this issue is. It's not fair how we're approaching taxation. Taxes and fees are putting undue burden on low and middle-income Illinoisans,” said Quentin Fulks, who favors changing Illinois income taxes.



Supporters note that 32 of america's 50 states already have a graduated income tax, a fact opponents also stress.

“The majority of those states have had to raise taxes on the middle class, because there's simply not enough money at the top one percent, the job creators, to fill the budget hole,”said State Sen. Sue Rezin.

The issue has divided Illinois's billionaire Pritzker family. Gov. J.B. Pritzker poured $50 million of his inheritance into the fight for what supporters call the "fair tax." but his cousin, Jennifer Pritzker, has now given a half-million dollars to the opposition.



“Well, I don't know if you have a cousin and whether you agree with your cousin on everything. But, you know, let's just be clear. The fair tax is about making the system fairer for the middle class,” said Gov. Pritzker.

Because it involves amending the state constitution, the "yes" side of this Illinois income tax fight faces an extra burden. They'll need a super majority of votes next month to win.