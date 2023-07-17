Supporters call for release of Chicago man who they say was wrongfully convicted

A rally took place Monday morning at the Cook County Criminal Court Building to support a man who was allegedly wrongfully convicted.

Lester Owens alleges he was imprisoned for a crime he did not commit.

According to Owens, he was coerced by detectives into falsely confessing

At the rally supporters were asking for the case to get a second look.

"[It's] been going on for years and enough is enough. I'm not going to say that I'm tired because im fired up. I'm just getting started, and I'm giving notice to the governor's office, to the judges, Timothy Joyce. Do what's right," Jasmine Smith said.

Supporters believe that Owens should be released from prison