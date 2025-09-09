Supreme Court agrees to review Chicago-area toy company's tariff lawsuit

The Brief The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review a challenge from a Chicago-area toy company to President Trump's tariff policy. Learning Resources, based in Vernon Hills, argued Trump doesn't have the legal authority to impose tariffs. The Supreme Court said it would review the case and hear arguments starting in November.



The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review a challenge to President Donald Trump's tariff policy from a Chicago-area toy company.

What we know:

The Vernon Hills-based company, whose brands include Learning Resources and hand2mind, sued Trump, arguing the International Emergency Economic Powers Act did not give him legal authority to impose tariffs.

A lower court previously ruled in the company's favor, but the Trump administration appealed that decision and an appeals court left the tariffs in place for the time being.

The company then asked the Supreme Court to hear the case, which the court granted on Tuesday.

The high court said it would hear the case and scheduled oral arguments to begin in November.