Supreme Court rejects fast-track for Chicago-area toy company’s tariff lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court is refusing to expedite a challenge from a Chicago-area toy company over President Donald Trump’s tariffs, according to multiple reports.

What we know:

The Vernon Hills-based company—whose brands include Learning Resources and hand2mind—sued President Trump, arguing the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not give the president authority to impose tariffs.

The company filed a petition Tuesday asking the high court to fast-track its case. But the justices said the firm must first wait for a federal appeals court to rule before the case can proceed, according to Crain’s Chicago Business.

While the court declined to accelerate the case, it may still hear it in the future. The decision also gives the Trump administration the full 30 days to respond.

What they're saying:

"While it is disappointing that our Motion to Expedite has been denied at the Supreme Court today, we are actively pursuing the appellate case in the DC Circuit Court and expect to seek review by the Supreme Court at the appropriate time in the coming weeks," said the company's CEO Rick Woldenberg.

The backstory:

The company won an earlier ruling in a lower court, but that decision is now under appeal by the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, company officials are scouting new overseas manufacturing locations to avoid product shortages amid ongoing legal uncertainty.

