As tariff fight reaches Supreme Court, Vernon Hills toy company looks to India for relief

A Vernon Hills toy company that is suing the Trump administration over tariffs is now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case.

What we know:

On Tuesday, the family-owned business filed a petition with the high court, challenging President Donald Trump’s authority to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

A lower court previously ruled in the company’s favor, but the administration is appealing the decision.

Instead of waiting for the appeals process to play out, the company—whose brands include Learning Resources and Hand2Mind—is seeking an expedited ruling from the Supreme Court.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, Elana Ruffman, vice president of marketing and product development at Hand2Mind, was in Mumbai meeting with potential manufacturing partners.

She said the company has already stopped production in China due to shifting trade policies and is looking to diversify.

"We have relationships with factories in all sorts of different locations, including India. With the tariff policy that's currently in place, we really, um, tried to put a lot of effort into diversification. The challenge with the tariff policy is we just don't know where the tariffs will be tomorrow at any time, on any day in any country," Ruffman said. "And then on top of that, moving forward, we just don't know what our costs are going. And you have to pay the tariff as soon as the product hits U.S. soil. So like, I need cash to pay tariff. I don't have time to sell it to a customer to get the money back to pay the tariff. I need to pay that tariff upfront and so it's a massive cash flow challenge."

What's next:

Ruffman said she will be meeting with 10 partners over eight days in India. The company is now waiting to see whether the Supreme Court will agree to hear the case.