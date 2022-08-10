Surveillance video shows Chicago carjacking with child inside vehicle

A one-year-old boy was found safe after the vehicle he was in was stolen Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Around 12:50 p.m., police say a 51-year-old man left his parked black Audi SUV on the street in the 0-100 block of E. 23rd Street. Witnesses said he walked into an autobody shop to discuss a quick estimate, when seconds later an unknown second vehicle pulled up.

A suspect then exited the second vehicle and jumped into the victim's car, which had the child inside. The suspect drove off in the victim's vehicle and the second vehicle also sped away.

"As we were walking out the shop, they were pulled off in his car, and he was like, ‘Oh my God, my baby, my baby!’" said Chatel Cole, who manages the auto body shop and was helping the victim.

Both vehicles fled northbound on Wabash Avenue, police said.

A short time later, officers recovered the vehicle in the 2200 block of S. Indiana Avenue with the one-year-old victim unhurt.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Father reunited with son after car stolen with boy inside | Pic courtesy Steve Eisen

"Car stopped and person got out of one vehicle and got into another vehicle, car did a U-turn and peeled right out," said Steve Eisen, who watched the suspects dump the hijacked car.

The 51-year-old victim, who is the child's father, became emotional when he was reunited with his son.

No injuries were reported, and no offenders were reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.