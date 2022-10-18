Surveillance video shows gunman in killing of Chicago liquor store owner

Chicago police released new surveillance video Tuesday night showing the gunman who shot and killed the owner of a liquor store on the far North Side.

Family members say Salim Khamo’s food and liquor store in West Ridge was a "testament to his honest work."

"We had a party on Sunday, I was dancing with him, my last dance with my father," said Sally Khamo, the victim’s daughter. "He wanted to see my kids, my brothers’ kids graduate from college, get married, he’s not gonna get to see any of this."

Khamo was working at J & K Food and Liquor store, which he owned, Monday night when he was fatally shot during an attempted robbery.

At about 9:50 p.m., an offender, armed with a handgun, entered the store in the 6300 block of north Western and demanded money.

The offender then shot Khamo in the chest, who fired back, but the offender was not struck. Surveillance video shows the suspect ride to the store on a bicycle and was only inside for 20 seconds before the suspect is seen running from the scene.

Police recovered the bicycle and a cellphone on the sidewalk outside.

Khamo was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Salim Khamo | Provided

Family members say his car was stolen a few months ago while he was at work. Khamo did have a FOID card, due to the rise in crime and was set to retire next month.

He leaves behind a wife, three children and seven grandchildren.

His friends and family tell FOX 32 Chicago he was a kind, giving and devoted man.

"At the store, people may come to him, need food, money, always giving them for free," said Khamo’s friend and neighbor, Rogeh Alnajjar.

Khamo and his family left Iraq as refugees and came to the United States to live the American Dream, which was ended by gun violence.

"The store was a testament to his honest work and he was so proud of all the risks he took to provide more for his family," his son, Siefar Khamo, told the Sun-Times.

"Nothing brought him more joy than to watch his family continue to grow in the new life he had started here for them," his son said. "His grandkids were his light and joy. They could brighten his smile every time they saw him."

According to police, no proceeds were taken in this attempted robbery.

No one is in custody.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.