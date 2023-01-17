Surveillance video shows suspect before attack on Chicago gay bar

In what appears to be a hate crime, a man with hammer shattered the front door of a Rogers Park bar after yelling homophobic slurs at several customers.

Police say the man followed a couple inside "R Public House" on West Jarvis, which is gay owned. He was then kicked out by a bartender but returned with a hammer and began hitting the front door with it, shattering the glass.

Surveillance video shows the man committing the crime while wearing a mask.

The bar's owner says everyone inside was so frightened that they all ran to the back of the establishment, unsure if it was gunshots.

"It's sad that this is happening. I've worked at gay bars for a really long time, through the community. I helped get equality passed in Illinois, working through Equality Illinois. And like I said, it's how many years ago and we're still dealing with this?" said Renee Labrana, owner of R Public House.

Fortunately, no one was injured. The suspect is not in custody.