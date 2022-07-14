Henry Pratt shooting: Survivors of 2019 mass shooting in Aurora awarded $8M each in damages

Survivors of the 2019 workplace mass shooting in Aurora have been awarded monetary judgments by the Kane County Circuit Court.

Timothy Williams and John Cinealis were each awarded $8 million in damages from the estate of the shooter.

Williams and Cinealis were the only two survivors in the shooting that left five of their coworkers dead.

Their attorneys have also filed a lawsuit against Illinois State Police for approving the shooter's FOID card.

It accuses ISP of ignoring state protocol.