Suspect accused of grabbing female victims in uptown Park Ridge sought by police

Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with two indecent assaults that occurred in the uptown area of Park Ridge.

The two incidents happened between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to Park Ridge police.

In both cases, the male suspect is accused of grabbing the rear end of a female juvenile before fleeing the scene.

During the first incident, the suspect was on a bicycle, while during the second, he was jogging next to the victim, police said.

The suspect is believed to be between 30–45 years old with a medium to heavy-set build, has red facial hair and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with more information on the suspect or the incidents is urged to contact the Park Ridge Police Department Investigations Unit at 847-318-5268, or call 911.